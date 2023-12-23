‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore’s 5-Figure Monthly Income Revealed By Ex-Husband in Divorce War

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kenya Moore and Marc Daly wed in 2017 and welcomed daughter Brooklyn in November 2018.

via: Radar Online

Moore’s ex-husband Daly revealed the reality star’s finances as he proposed a child support and custody deal in court.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Marc filed a “proposed permanent parenting plan” and “proposed child support addendum” as part of their bitter divorce war.

As we first reported, the Bravo star filed for divorce in May 2021. The couple officially split in 2019. The exes share a daughter named Brooklyn.

Before Kenya filed for divorce, the reality star filed a court case over custody of Brooklyn. At the end of that case, Kenya and Marc agreed that she would have primary custody and he would have visitation. They agreed to share legal custody which allows Marc to have a say in his child’s important life decisions.

As part of the custody case, Marc attempted to block his daughter from filming Real Housewives of Atlanta. He argued it was inappropriate for a young child.

However, the judge ended up ruling Brooklyn could film the reality star with a few rules.

The judge said he was “not convinced, and no evidence has been shown, that” Kenya would place Brooklyn in “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest, or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”

“[Kenya] shall notify [Marc] of any opportunity where the minor child will appear on camera and shall advise [Marc] of the content of the appearance; the minor child will only be involved in opportunities that are age-appropriate,” the order read.

In the divorce, Kenya demanded child support from Marc. In response, he demanded a cut of the Georgia home they shared that Kenya purchased before they wed.

In his proposed parenting plan, filed this week in the divorce, Marc revealed he was still on board with Kenya having primary custody and sharing legal custody.

The proposal submitted by Marc, who lives in New York, read, “Each party will be responsible for his/her own costs and expenses associated with their parenting time including, but not limited to, travel expenses, except in the event Father elects to exercise his parenting time in his State of residence, in which case Father shall be responsible for the costs of the child’s flight(s) to and from Father’s State of residence for Father’s parenting time.”

In addition, it said, “Texting and calls shall not unreasonably interfere with the other parent’s parenting time.”

In regard to child support, Marc claimed his gross monthly income (before taxes) is $5k while Kenya’s gross monthly income (before taxes) comes out to $50k.

Marc proposed he pay Kenya $521 a month in child support.

A judge has yet to rule.

As we first reported, earlier this year, Marc demanded Kenya be found in contempt for allowing Brooklyn to film projects without his knowledge. He also claimed Kenya allowed their daughter to be near an argument that took place during filming of RHOA. Kenya denied the accusations. She said Marc was aware of the projects and that said Brooklyn wasn’t even aware of the argument that went down during production.