‘All American’ Season 6 Returns in April | lovebscott.com

The NFL season may be over — but All American is gearing up for a return that will fully satisfy those football cravings.

via: The Wrap

“All American” will officially return for its sixth season on April 1. The news was announced as part of The CW’s day at the Television Critics Association’s 2024 winter tour.

Last season, the critically-acclaimed drama was CW’s most watched series when it came to the coveted demo, adults 18-49. It was also the network’s most-watched series on digital and had the largest total audience across all platforms.

The football drama will premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will then be followed by a sneak peak of CW’s latest dating competition show, “Lovers and Liars” (formerly known as “FGirl Island.”) A spin-off of “FBoy Island,” the series follows three single men on a tropical island who have to determine which of the 24 women are there for love or money. “Lovers and Liars” will premiere on April 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT before moving to its regular day and time on Thursday, April, 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“All American” isn’t the only classic CW show that will be airing new episodes this spring. The Jared Padalecki-starring drama “Walker” will be back for its fourth season on Wednesday, April 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In terms of overall viewers, Season 3 of “Walker” ranked as the network’s most-watched linear show.