Mo’Nique’s Son Responds To Her Sharing Private Text Messages In Online Back-And-Forth | lovebscott.com

Shalon Jackson has once again responded to Mo’Nique after his mother posted screenshots of three-year-old text messages between them.

via: Vibe

In a continuous online dispute surrounding their estranged relationship, both have used social media to air their grievances. On Wednesday (Feb. 14), the Precious star shared messages between herself and Jackson in defense of her parenting decisions.

After becoming aware of the clip, which also featured commentary from Mo’Nique’s husband and manager Sidney Hicks, Shalon took to social media to respond.

“I guess the intelligent thing to do in assuming your son is having a mental episode is to post personal screenshots that are three years old in an attempt to validate some false narrative as if they are some type of receipt,” detailed Jackson. “You also invaded the privacy of my daughter’s grandparents by posting your receipts. Neither of you should ever speak on mental health if you thought that that idea was a good one.”

In the iMessages, dated between January 2021 and October of the same year, Mo’Nique and her Hicks both send messages to Jackson. The thread highlights intimate conversations, as well as details of financial assistance provided to Jackson by the couple.

“HEY MY SWEET BABIES HERE ARE THE RECEIPTS FROM A MOTHER WHO ALLEGEDLY DOES NOT LOVE HER SON,” wrote Mo’Nique in her caption on the carousel upload. “WE ARE SHARING THIS WITH YOU SHALON & THE COMMUNITY! SOME WILL COMPLETELY GET IT OTHERS WON’T WE LOVE US 4REAL.”

The couple also shared a video addressing Jackson, with Hicks doing most of the speaking. In the clip, they shared more context of the text correspondence.

The back-and-forth between the mother and son began after the Oscar-winning talent appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe. In the viral, three-hour episode, she asserted that she must “let time do that healing,” believing she has done her part in attempting to mend their relationship.