Amanda Bynes to Reunite with 'All That' Cast Members in First Public Appearance Since Conservatorship Ended

Amanda Bynes is ready to reunite with some old friends.

via Complex:

According to Variety, the 36-year-old actress will participate in an All That reunion at ’90s Con, marking her first public appearance since her conservatorship ended in March of last year. The decade-themed event will take place from March 17-19 in Hartford, Connecticut, where Bynes will join a panel discussion along with her former Nickelodeon castmates Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli, and Kel Mitchell.

“I’m really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at ’90s Con!” Bynes said in a statement.

After appearing in numerous TV commercials and stage productions, Bynes secured a leading role in All That in 1996. She would go on star in some of the series’ most popular sketches, such as Ask Ashley, Penelope Taynt, Judge Trudy, and Amanda’s Jacuzzi. Bynes quickly became a fan favorite, and secured her own sketch comedy show in 1999.

Bynes went on to star in films like Big Fat Liar, What a Girl Wants, She’s the Man, and Easy A. She experienced a string of mental health issues in the early 2010s, prompting her parents to petition for a conservatorship. Bynes’ mother became her official conservator in 2014 and held that role until last year, when a judge ruled Bynes was mentally capable of managing her own life.

Variety reports ’90s Con will mark the largest All That cast reunion since its conclusion. The sketch comedy show premiered in 1994 and wrapped up in 2000. It was relaunched in 2002 and revived nearly two decades later in 2019. The latest revival aired its final episode in late 2020.

“Last year, I had a blast at ’90s Con promoting my book and new single ‘Blessed Mode,’” Kel said. “What better way to return than with the All That gang…including Amanda Bynes.”

Other celebrities who will appear at ’90s Con include AJ McLean and Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, Steve Burns of Blue’s Clues, Thora Birch of Hocus Pocus, as well as Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Mario Lopez of Saved by the Bell.

We hope this goes well for her.