Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon Pose for Maternity Shoot in ‘Final Days’ of Pregnancy [Photos]

Pregnant Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon celebrated the “final days” before their baby’s arrival with another maternity shoot.

via: People

On Saturday, the model shared a series of black-and-white images of herself and the Wild ‘N Out host captured during a maternity shoot ahead of their second child’s nearing due date. (Scott is also a mom to daughter Zeela from a previous relationship.)

One image shows Cannon, 42, embracing Scott from behind, resting his head on her shoulder while the two place their hands on her growing baby bump. A picturesque view of a tree and flowers is captured in the background.

“The final days ” Scott wrote in the caption, as Cannon responded in the comments section, “Gorgeous and Stunning! Truly a work of art! Your strength is unparalleled. I love you.”

Another photo features the pair cuddling with each other underneath a tree while Cannon plants a kiss on Scott’s neck.

The third photo shows Scott posing by herself at the same spot, while holding her pregnant belly as she looks away from the camera.

“The next time I post, he or she will be here!” Scott wrote in her caption. “Thank you to everyone who is following along with love and compassion for my journey. Im a private person on a very public platform. I know with time I will be ready to let the people who truly care into my world a little more than I have. love.”

Earlier this month, Scott revealed that she will welcome her and Cannon’s second baby in December — one year after the pair’s son Zen died at 5 months old.

“Earthbound DECEMBER 2022 ?,” she wrote, to which the Masked Singer host replied.”