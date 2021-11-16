Aluna Francis To Celebrate Black And LGBTQ-Plus With Noir Fever Festival [Photo + Video]

Dance music culture was created by Black people, and Aluna Francis (of AlunaGeorge) is here to make sure everyone knows it.

via: AceShowbiz

British singer Aluna Francis has lined up her own all-black festival, set for New Orleans, Louisiana in May 2022.

Noir Fever will feature sets from Kaytranada, Channel Tres, Kevin Saunderson, Duckwrth, and Jayda G, among others, while “celebrating Black and LGBTQ+ communities.”

“This unique experience of honoring dance music’s heritage and getting a taste of what’s to come will reignite a much-needed connection back to what dance music is about – creating a place where people from all different communities can come together and dance their hearts out while feeling free to be themselves,” the former AlunaGeorge star says.

The inaugural Noir Fever festival will take place from May 27 to 30. The event comes after Aluna took to Instagram last year (2020) to pen an open letter detailing her experiences with racism in the music industry.

The 33-year-old, who has worked with Disclosure and Avicii, said she felt “practically invisible” despite her significant contributions to music from white collaborators. And called for the same support extended to her past collaborators.

“Over the years I’ve accepted my role as the black accessory to white peoples dance music, internally bowing and scraping for these opportunities with no acknowledgement for my contribution because I’m just used to it.”

“I would stand on huge stages singing to thousands of white people, bringing soul, meaning and magic while feeling like an alien,” she wrote. “Deep down I know dance music isn’t white music – it’s black music that has been white washed for so long that we forgot.”

Check out the lineup video below, and click here for more information.