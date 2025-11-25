BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 10 hours ago

Credit: RCF/MEGA

Ryan Murphy’s new female-led legal drama “All’s Fair” hit streaming like a bomb. Audiences made it the number-one show on Hulu and Disney+ almost overnight. Viewers showed up in full force, thanks in part to the unbeatable duo of actresses Niecy Nash-Betts and Sarah Paulson. The women own every screen they are on. All’s Fair LGBTQIA+ leads turn courtroom battles into the kind of TV queer folks love: dramatic, stylish, and deliciously human.

The Plot, The Drama, The Platforms

“All’s Fair” follows a team of stilettos-wearing female divorce attorneys who walk out of a male-led firm and build their own powerhouse practice. The women handle high-stakes breakups and scandal-filled cases while juggling shifting loyalties inside their own circle. They argue, fall out, team up, make up, and run toward every fire with confidence. The show mixes legal strategy with messy romance and personal baggage.

Critics have not been kind. The show sits at just 4% on Rotten Tomatoes, but viewers clearly don’t care. People are tuning in, talking about it, and loving the cast’s energy, especially the queer leads.

The series streams on two major platforms and climbs the charts every week. Viewers tune in for the cases, but they stay for the women steering the ship. The cast holds nothing back, and the show leans into the drama without ever losing its humor. The energy stays high from the first case to the last conversation in the office.

Meet The “All’s Fair” LGBTQIA+ Characters

The ensemble cast of “All’s Fair” is stacked with talent. Kim Kardashian stars as Allura Grant, the ambitious and empathetic head of the firm. Naomi Watts plays Liberty Ronson, a relentless lawyer with a sharp sense of humor. Glenn Close commands the screen as Dina Standish, the mentor queen of the legal world. Teyana Taylor shines as Milan, the aspiring lawyer learning the ropes.

But the real heart of the show belongs to its LGBTQIA+ leads: Nash-Betts and Paulson. Nash-Betts plays Emerald Greene, the firm’s head investigator who knows how to dig up every last skeleton. For viewers familiar with Murphy’s past work, Nash-Betts’ presence brings credibility and magnetism, from “Claws” to “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Paulson’s Carrington “Carr” Lane is a brilliant, ambitious lawyer whose drive often overshadows her relationships. Paulson brings intensity and wit, giving Carr depth even in the messiest moments. Fans may recognize her from her iconic roles in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” series, “Ratched,” or “Feud,” where she mastered complex, morally tangled characters with a mix of charisma and cunning.

The Verdict Is In

The “All’s Fair” LGBTQIA+ lead” anchor the series, delivering the kind of queer energy that keeps audiences engaged even when critics aren’t kind. Their chemistry and presence make the courtroom battles, office gossip, and personal dramas irresistible.

What do you think about the way “All’s Fair LGBTQIA+ characters” shake up the courtroom and the culture? Share your thoughts in the comments.

