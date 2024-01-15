  1. Home
Niecy Nash-Betts Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for 'Dahmer' [Video]

January 15, 2024 5:55 PM PST

Niecy Nash-Betts took home an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series during Monday night’s ceremony for her role in Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.’

She gave a moving acceptance speech, vowing to speak up for Black women who have gone unheard yet over-policed — naming Glenda Cleveland, Breonna Taylor and Sandra Bland.

Watch the moment below. Congrats Niecy!

