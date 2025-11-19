BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 9 hours ago

Will Byers is no longer hiding in the shadows. Noah Schnapp says the final season of “Stranger Things” pushes Will into the spotlight, and queer fans are ready. The actor teased a deeper emotional journey during a recent interview with British GQ. Season 5 steps into new territory as the Hawkins crew prepares for its final fight, and Byers’ sexuality will stand at the center of it.

Will Byers’ Sexuality a ‘Major Plot Point’ in Season 5

Schnapp confirmed his character’s sexuality in the fourth season, and he came out soon after.

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years, and all they said was ‘we know,'” the actor shared in a TikTok video in 2022.

Fans who related to Byers’ quiet longing felt seen in new ways. Schnapp understood that connection and said the role taught him how to accept himself. He described that journey during his conversation with British GQ, saying the audience shaped how he views his own identity.

“Seeing how the world receives Will, and embraces him, has taught me through the years to feel OK in who I am, and how I express myself,” Schnapp told British GQ.

British GQ reported that Byers’ sexuality becomes a “major plot point” in the upcoming season, though Schnapp refused to spill anything else.

Season 5 reveals that Will finally confronts what he has carried for years. He has long harbored feelings for Mike, who is in love with Eleven. That tension shaped their friendship throughout the series. The new chapter gives Will space to finally be seen, and that alone sets the tone for a powerful sendoff.

According to the official Instagram page, Netflix sets the stage for the final showdown this fall. “Stranger Things” Season 5 premieres on Nov. 26, 2025. The season is released in two volumes, followed by a final standalone episode. Volume 1 features episodes 1 through 4. Volume 2 is set to roll out on Dec. 25, featuring episodes 5 through 7. Netflix ends the series on Dec. 31 with Episode 8.

The release schedule keeps fans talking throughout the holiday season. Each batch arrives with its own cliffhangers. Viewers waited a long time for the next chapter, and Netflix uses the staggered rollout to let each moment land. The show returns with higher stakes and deeper emotion, and Will’s arc sits near the center of it all.

A Final Goodbye With Meaning

The last chapter of “Stranger Things” promises monsters, heartbreak, and the familiar nostalgia fans love. Byers brings a different kind of power to the story. His honesty gives the season weight. His growth gives the finale heart. The show began with a scared kid lost in the dark. It ends with a young man who knows himself and refuses to stay in the shadows.

What do you think Will Byers’ sexuality being the major plot point in “Stranger Things” Season 5? Share your thoughts in the comments.

