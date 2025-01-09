Allison Holker Defends Herself, Addresses Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Family After Book Backlash: ‘I Believe’ He’d Want ‘His Story Told’

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

tWitch’s widow Allison Holker says she has a good reason for blabbing to the media about his alleged drug problem.

“To fans of Stephen and our family and friends, I want to be clear that my only intention in writing the book is to share my own story as well as part of my life with Stephen to help other people,” the dancer wrote via her Instagram Story Wednesday.

“Just like you, I never really knew what happened, and even as I am trying to put the pieces together I will never really know.”

Holker, 36, explained she hopes her book, “This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light,” which is set to be released on Feb. 5, will also shine a light on the life she had with Boss and their children: Wesley, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 5.

“I hope that by sharing our full story maybe I can help someone else who might see themselves or a loved one in Stephen,” she added.

“I hope that maybe they can catch some of the red flags that I missed before it’s too late.”

Holker shared she’s spoken with several mental health professionals and agencies over the past few years to better “educate herself” and her readers on “warning signs.”

The “High School Musical” dancer added that the proceeds from the book will go toward the mental health foundation, Move with Kindness, which she founded when Boss passed away in December 2022.

“My hope is that that we won’t need to lose another husband, brother, father, or friend to suicide,” she continued.

“I believe that if Stephen were able to choose, he would choose to have his story told if it meant saving even one life. Much love to all those who have supported our family these many years.”

Boss died by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022, at the age of 40.

The “Step Up 3D” star’s body was recovered inside a motel room near where he lived with Holker and their children in Encino, Calif.

Shortly after his death, Holker allegedly discovered a shoe box filled with “various” substances, including mushrooms, she told People in an interview published on Jan. 7.

“I was with one of my really dear friends, and we were cleaning out the closet and picking out an outfit for him for the funeral,” she said.

“It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed. It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about].”

Holker also found several of Boss’ journal entries, which are also going to be featured in her memoir.

via: Page Six