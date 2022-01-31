Alicia Keys Responds to Janet Jackson Saying She’d Date Her in Old Interview [Photo]

Janet Jackson has been a major topic of conversation since her Lifetime ‘Janet Jackson’ documentary premiered last week and the internet dug up an old Janet quote about Alicia Keys.

In the quote, taken from a 2008 E! news article, Janet said that if she were interested in girls she would pick Alicia Keys.

“I always knew I was BAE,” Alicia wrote in an Instagram post. “But when @janetjackson says it ???? Make sure you watch OUR Sis, THE ICON’s Doc.”

See Alicia’s post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys)