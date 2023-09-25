Alicia Keys Files 'Alicia Teas' Trademark Application For Line Of Teas

Alicia Keys is venturing into the beverage industry, specifically the tea business.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Alicia’s company, AK Worldwide, filed to lock up rights to the name, “Alicia Teas” for a line of teas — an obvious pun on her own name that fits perfectly in the world of drinks.

And, here’s the funny part — it all seems based on a gift from her boo!

Swizz pulled out all the stops for AK’s birthday in 2020, gifting Alicia her own personal line of teas … something folks rarely get to unwrap on their big day.

Swizz even joked the line would eventually be sold in Starbucks stores worldwide … so this could be a sign that fans of the coffee chain could be waking up with a daily dose of “Alicia Teas” pretty soon!