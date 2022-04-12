Ali Wong and Husband Justin Hakuta Divorcing After 8 Years of Marriage

Ali Wong and her husband, Justin Haukta, are ending their marriage.

via Page Six:

The “Don Wong” comedian and Hakuta are divorcing after eight years of marriage, Wong’s rep confirmed to People Tuesday.

“It’s amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly,” a source told the publication.

Wong and Hakuta share two daughters: 6-year-old Mari and 5-year-old Nikki.

The “Always Be My Maybe” star, 39, first met Hakuta, also 39, at a friend’s wedding reception when he was a student at Harvard Business School in 2010.

During her 2016 standup special “Baby Cobra,” Wong joked about how she “trapped” her now-estranged husband because of his status as a Harvard student.

“The first thing I learned about him was that, at the time, he was attending Harvard Business School,” she shared. “And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna trap his ass. Going to trap his ass!’ And I trapped his ass initially by not kissing him until the fifth date, which is a very unusual move on my part.

“But I did it on purpose because I knew that he was a catch.”

Wong and Hakuta, who previously served as the vice president of GoodRX, tied the knot in 2014 at a ceremony in San Francisco. She later revealed in her memoir that she signed a prenup before tying the knot, which ultimately motivated her to make her own money.

“My father always praised ‘the gift of fear,’” she wrote. “And that prenup scared the s–t out of me. In the end, being forced to sign that prenup was one of the greatest things that ever happened to me and my career.”

We bet she already has a divorce comedy special in the works.