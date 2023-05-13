'Aladdin' Star Mena Massoud Deletes Twitter Following 'The Little Mermaid' Comment Backlash

Aladdin star Mena Massoud deleted his Twitter after sparking the ire of The Little Mermaid fans on Saturday.

via Daily Mail:

The actor, 31, got in hot water after suggesting that the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, 23, will not ‘cross the billion mark’ but will ‘undoubtedly’ get a sequel.

Massoud — who starred as Aladdin in the 2019 live-action adaptation alongside Will Smith — was responding to an account that speculated on how much TLM was going to make opening weekend, projecting it to be around $115M in comparison to Aladdin’s $112M.

‘Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It’s the only way we reached the billion dollar mark with our opening. My guess is TLM doesn’t cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel,’ he wrote.

The Egyptian-Canadian actor received backlash for the remark, causing him to scrub his entire Twitter account.

The original comment is now gone and his page is inaccessible with a ‘This account doesn’t exist’ sign.

Many felt that Mena’s comment was a dig suggesting the Little Mermaid wasn’t worth a possible sequel.

Sometimes it’s best just to stay quiet.