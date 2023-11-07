Airbnb 'Tenant from Hell' Who Allegedly Lived Rent-Free for 575 Days Escorted from Property by Police

Elizabeth Hirschhorn, a resident referred to as the “tenant from hell,” was escorted from the Los Angeles guesthouse she had allegedly been staying at for 575 days without paying rent.

via People:

The landlord, Sacha Jovanovic met Hirschhorn in September 2021, according to the Daily Mail. The renter, 55, found the residence’s guest house through Airbnb and was supposed to stay for six months.

The Brentwood property features a pool, a rooftop tennis court and a fully equipped fitness center while each of the suites has a private patio.

According to the complaint filed by Jovanovic, Hirschhorn’s six-month stay turned out to be 575 days in the $3.5 million home — rent free.

Pictures published by the Daily Mail on Monday show several Los Angeles Police Department officers in a bedroom of the guest house, which is located in the Crestwood Hills neighborhood of Brentwood.

Other images show movers taking Hirschhorn’s belongings.

On Monday, Jovanovic’s attorney Sebastian Rucci, who previously described Hirschhorn to the Los Angeles Times as “the tenant from hell,” filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of prejudice in Los Angeles County Superior Court. While a judge granted the request to dismiss the eviction case, the case for damages against Hirschhorn is ongoing, Rucci told PEOPLE in an email.

“Three men removed every item and Elizabeth Hirschhorn left with a police escort,” the documents, obtained by PEOPLE, stated. “Perceiving this as a voluntary act of abandonment, the locks were changed, and possession was retaken by the plaintiff (Jovanovic).”

In emails between Rucci and Hirschhorn’s attorney Amanda Seward, seen by PEOPLE, Rucci stated that police were called because, “While filming a documentary regarding the eviction in this case, a truck arrived with three men (around 10 am), and three men went inside the Guesthouse and kept bringing out bags from the guesthouse.”

He added, “It was later concluded that Elizabeth Hirschhorn hired movers but did not inform Sascha when he asked them what they were doing. He knocked on the door, and Elizabeth did not respond. After a couple of hours of this, Sascha called the police.”

In one of the emails between Rucci and Seward, Seward wrote on Sunday to Rucci that he “may have jumped the gun” by changing the locks.

“We changed the locks when Hirschhorn left. Her lawyer responded that we jumped the gun as she intended to return after leaving,” Rucci told the Daily Mail. “I responded that she was not allowed back, and the burden is now on her to go to court to regain possession.”

PEOPLE was unable to immediately reach Seward for comment.

“I’m very relieved and also a bit overwhelmed,” Jovanovic told the Daily Mail of Hirschhorn’s removal from the property. “It was a long time coming but now she is finally out!”

Hirschhorn had also previously requested that Jovanovic pay her a relocation fee of $100,000, according to a settlement offer reviewed by the Los Angeles Times.

The request came after L.A. introduced the Just Cause Ordinance, which requires a landlord to have a legal reason to evict a tenant, or pay for relocation assistance.

Something tells us this saga isn’t quite over yet.