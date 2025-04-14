Aimee Lou Wood Supported by Stars & Family, Defends Sarah Sherman After ‘Mean’ SNL Skit [Photos + Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

The White Lotus star justifies her initial response to the political parody mocking her “natural teeth,” stating that Saturday Night Live “punched down” by targeting her, yet she continues to support cast member Sarah Sherman, who depicted her with prosthetic teeth.

After making headlines over the weekend for her initial reaction to Saturday Night Live focusing on her natural teeth for its White Lotus parody that was otherwise all about President Trump’s administration, Aimee Lou Wood is standing firm, and she’s got some supporters!

She also took a moment to single out Sarah Sherman, the cast member who portrayed her character Chelsea in the “White Potus” parody sketch, insisting that all of this is “not [Sarah’s] fault,” adding, “not hating on her, hating on the concept.”

In the “White Potus” sketch, the majority of the guests in the sketch were members of President Trump’s cabinet, staff, or family — including surprise returns from Beck Bennett, Alex Moffat, and Scarlett Johansson, as Vladimir Putin and Trump kids Eric and Ivanka.

That’s why it was perhaps a bit jarring when Sherman showed up not as a political parody, but rather as just a take on Wood’s character, with an outsized focus on her large, fake teeth.

While she’s mostly seen support for taking a stand against the portrayal, Wood’s “last thing” on the topic, which turned out not to be the last thing at all, came Sunday night as she argued she’s not “thin skinned” and can take a joke, even at her expense.

But this was different.

“I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits,” she wrote. “But the joke was about flouride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature – I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on… Okay end of.”

Among fan supporters Wood shared to her Instagram Stories after her initial reaction to the sketch went viral, she shared words of praise and support from fellow actress Jameela Jamil, who is a longtime and outspoken advocate for women in the industry.

“I hate this so much,” Jamil wrote. “It’s the least interesting thing about this brilliant actor. Our next Olivia Coleman. Hilarious, deep, vulnerable, and relentlessly lovable.”

“We make fun of the assimilation of women,” she added, “and then mercilessly obsess over anyone with any slightly alternative features from whatever bulls–t AI standard we have allowed, as women, to take hold of this world.”

In a follow-up reshare of her own post, she added a new caption, “I also think she’s so f–king beautiful and love her face so much and wouldn’t want her to look any different.”

Wood’s sister also jumped in to defend her famous sibling, sharing a snap of the two of them together and saying her sister is “out here personifying the word POWERHOUSE.”

“The admiration I have for this woman is nuts. Beyond comprehension. JUST like my feels of deep animalistic protectiveness over her,” wrote Emily Wood. “The greatest big sister. My best human on the planet. Her authenticity and originality is incomparable. My God we are really madly blessed to experience life on Earth at the same time as her.”

Tori Allen-Martin, best known for her work in various British TV series like Unforgotten and London Kills, shared a strong message with photographer/director Rosaline Shahnavaz to her own IG stories that read it “blows my mind in 2025 @aimeelouwood is THAT talented and THAT beautiful and still having to school grown ups on misogyny and bullying.”

“It is crazy that after relentlessly sublime performances in EVERYTHING she touches there is even a conversation about anything to do with her (magnificient, but regardless…) appearance EVER,” the note continued. “It blows my mind.”

“But in true testament to her beautiful character she’s handled it all like a boss,” the shared statement concluded. “@aimeelouwood – you are magic, you are an alchemist, I salute you. I’m sorry you’ve had to deal with this. You’re incredible.”

As Monday progressed, Wood kept sharing more supportive comments she was receiving, including one fan who wrote, “Really lame from @nbcsnl to make a political skit then randomly focus on one person’s appearance. And now … it’s all about looks. Change the record, it’s boring.”

Wood pulled up a final comment that she said “sums up my view.” It read simply, “It was a sharp and funny skit until it suddenly took a screeching turn into 1970’s misogyny.”

As part of a thread on her Instagram Stories over the weekend where she was talking openly about her insecurities about her appearance, Wood weighed in on the controversial moment, writing, “But whilst in honest mode – I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo.”

Acknowledging she was even feeling insecure about saying this much, the actress added an additional caption to the selfie slide, “(Felt righteous might delete later x).”

“So, to conclude today’s rant: @hbo – kind and supportive and never wronged me so leave them alone @nbcsnl – mean,” she added in a follow-up slide.

As messages of support started pouring in, Wood commented, “Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure – -that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

“On a positive note, everyone is agreeing with me about it so I’m glad I said something instead of going in on myself,” she added in another slide.

Wood returned hours later to share that she’d by this point received “THOUSANDS of messages in agreement with me posting that,” adding that she’s “Glad I said something.”

One fan noted in a comment Wood shared to her Stories, “Everyone else in that parody was a political figure who was being mocked. The only character who wasn’t political was Chelsea, and they were clearly just taking the piss out of your appearance/accent, which is extremely c—y and uncalled for!”

Finally, after chronicling her thoughts and sharing more fan comments, Wood revealed in a final slide with an exaggerated emphasis on her eyes and mouth, “I’ve had apologies from SNL.”

It’s not the first time Wood has spoken out about this focus on her natural teeth, with even the positive comments sometimes being too much — when it begins to feel that’s all anyone is talking about (or parodying).

“It makes me really happy that it’s symbolising rebellion and freedom, but there’s a limit,” she told GQ Hype recently. “The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and it makes me a bit sad because I’m not getting to talk about my work.”

“They think it’s nice because they’re not criticising,” Wood continued. “And, I have to go there … I don’t know if it was a man, would we be talking about it this much? It’s still going on about a woman’s appearance.”

You can catch the full sketch in our rankings from last night’s SNL here.

via: TooFab