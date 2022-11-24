  1. Home
Adele’s Mind-Blowing Vanishing Act At The End Of Her Las Vegas Show Is Pure Wizardry [Photo + Video]

November 24, 2022 9:18 AM PST

If Adele was “incredibly nervous” about her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency, she certainly hasn’t showed it on stage. Her 32-date residency began last weekend at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace and by all accounts, Adele has been magnificent. The stage production has been incredibly extra — in the best way possible.

As well as pianos bursting into flames, rain falling to the stage and (our favourite) Megan Thee Stallion choreo, there’s one part of the spectacular show that has left fans’ collective jaws on the floor of The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

After the Grammy award-winning singer closes the show with Love Is A Game, a huge amount of pink confetti rains down from the ceiling, right on top of Adele.

When the confetti clears, Adele is nowhere to be seen…

And here it is in slow motion…

Wow.
Fans have already declared the moment “iconic”…

Adele’s 32-show Las Vegas residency was previously slated to kick off in January, but was postponed due to coronavirus-related disruptions to production.

The singer announced the last-minute postponement in a tearful Instagram video she shared in January, telling fans that the show was “not ready”.

She later declared she had “the best fans in the world” and thanked them after receiving waves of support for her decision to postpone.

Ahead of the first show, the singer admitted she had “never been more nervous before a show in my career” but could not sit still with excitement.

