Adele Tearfully Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to Covid-Related Delays: 'I'm So Sorry' [Video]

Adele took to social media to announce that the dates for her upcoming Las Vegas residency have been postponed due to COVID-related delays.

The residency was scheduled to begin tomorrow (Jan. 21) at the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel; “All dates will be rescheduled, more info coming soon,” she wrote.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said in a video posted to Instagram. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid. Half my crew and team are [ill] with Covid and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry.”

“We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now,” she concluded, “and I’m gonna finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”

Watch Adele’s tearful apology video below.

