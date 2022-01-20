Fan Pays Boosie's $350 Grocery Bill [Video]

Given their typically higher-than-average income, usually it’s rappers who bless their fans with financial help. But roles were reversed when Boosie Badazz ran into a fan while out grocery shopping earlier this week.

via: Revolt

The “Wipe Me Down” emcee took to Instagram to talk about the act of kindness after leaving the mart. “I was just in the grocery store and I was checking out and some dude came and paid for my whole grocery, dawg. $350, bruh,” he said. “He ain’t let me pay for my groceries, bruh. I just want to tell you I appreciate it, nigga. I’m blessed, but you is a blessing to me, and I don’t never really get that, dawg. I don’t know your name nigga, but I appreciate it, bruh. I appreciate that shit.”

Boosie added, “He said, ‘Man, you always look out for people. I wanna buy your groceries.’ One hunnid, nigga.”

Despite the fan’s nice gesture, the Louisiana native certainly didn’t need the money seeing as though he recently added a new career to his resume. As REVOLT previously reported, Boosie became an ordained minister last month. He took to his Instagram to show off his official card of ministry from the Universal Life Church Ministries. “I can marry you,” the “Set It Off” rapper said in a video. “If you wanna get married, if you Boosie to marry you, let me know. If you want Boosie to marry you, I got my motherfuckin’ license. If you want Boosie to marry you, y’all holla at me. This my new thing.”

If you want Boosie to officiate your wedding, you need to be ready to cut a huge check. He stated that he will charge anywhere from $75,000 to $100,000 for his services.

Check out Boosie’s post about the fan buying his groceries below.

