Adele Seemingly Responds to Rumors She and Rich Paul Are Going Through Relationship Problems

Adele wants you to know that while her Las Vegas residency may be in shambles, her love life is not.

via Page Six:

Amid tabloid reports that the British vocalist and her boyfriend Rich Paul—who became Instagram official back in September—are going through a rough patch in their relationship, Adele has taken to Instagram to seemingly clap back at a few misleading headlines.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love,” the singer wrote.

The rumors detailed a “volatile” relationship causing Adele to cancel her Vegas shows, but from the looks of it, that isn’t the case here. Fans were certainly excited to see Adele hit back at tabloids in her caption, and likely more excited for her to hit the Brits stage, as plenty are still awaiting news of her rescheduled Las Vegas residency dates. The singer announced that she’d be halting her Weekends With Adele concerts, which were scheduled to begin on Jan. 21, late last month, citing COVID-19 concerns and logistical issues.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said, per Variety. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

Still, Adele revealed in an Instagram caption that she wants to get the show up and running “where it’s supposed to be” when the time is right.

“I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time,” she explained. “I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry.”

In the meantime, Adele fans have been streaming 30 cut “Oh My God,” which earned a music video directed by her longtime collaborator Sam Brown last month. According to Adele, the clip was filmed on the same day that lead single “Easy On Me” was released, and she revealed on Instagram that “pulling it all together it was a lot of fun.”

Relationships are complicated. Whatever’s going on, we just hope Adele’s taking care of her mental health.

