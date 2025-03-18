Home > NEWS

Adam Sandler Returns to the Golf Course in Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

BY: Walker

Published 1 minute ago

Adam Sandler is dusting off his golf clubs and reviving his beloved Happy Gilmore character.

Netflix on Tuesday released the teaser trailer for the upcoming film Happy Gilmore 2, a direct sequel to Adam Sandler‘s 1996 slapstick comedy.

While the original film saw Gilmore (Sandler), a failed ice hockey player turned surprise golf sensation, upset pro Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) at a major tournament, the sequel sees Gilmore return to the game after a long absence.

“I haven’t swung a club in years,” Gilmore says in the trailer, as he prepares to return to the game to take on some of sport’s current stars.

“We’re not done with golf,” says Virginia Venit (Julie Bowen). “Let them see the Happy I fell in love with.”

The sequel is loaded with cameos, including Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Ben Stiller (likely reprising his uncredited role of “Hal” from the first film) and others.

It will also feature a slew of the game’s actual top golfers like Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, who were wrangled in part by Pro Shop Studios, which is a co-producer on the film.

“Happy Madison reached out to us about helping to get a bunch of golfers to come to the movie and make the golf a lot more authentic,” Pro Shop founder Chad Mumm told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “I think Adam [Sandler’s] experience doing [his 2022 basketball film] Hustle and really making basketball authentic in that movie, he wanted to bring some of that energy to Happy Gilmore. Obviously it’s tonally very different, but they wanted the golf to feel really real, and they wanted a lot of present day and historical pro golfers to come and make cameos in the film. So they brought us on board to both help produce the golf but also make sure that they could get the golfers to show up.”

Happy Gilmore 2 will be released on Netflix on July 25.

