‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Tyler James Williams Goes Viral for ‘Sway In The Morning’ Freestyle [Video]

Tyler James Williams has relentlessly proved himself as an actor with his roles in Everybody Hates Chris, The Walking Dead, and more recently Abbott Elementary.

The Abbott Elementary star stopped by Sway’s Universe to reflect on his past roles on Everybody Hates Chris and The Walking Dead.

After ruminating on how therapy helped his career, Sway got the 30-year-old actor to showcase another talent, by having Williams spit some bars over GloRilla’s seminal tracks.

“Fuck all this going back and forth I ain’t playing tennis, she said you asked where she was going why you in my business?” Williams raps at the 16-minute mark of the clip above. “This ain’t clue, who is you and why is you suspicious? Just be a man Peter Pan understand that she F R E E all the way free.”

This isn’t the first time Williams has dropped some bars for Sway. Back in 2014, the actor stopped by the show and freestyled over Drake’s “6 God” instrumental.

Abbott Elementary, which follows a group of public school teachers at a West Philadelphia elementary school, returned for its second season on Sept. 21 after its debut season snagged seven Emmy nominations and 3 wins at the 2022 awards.

Check out a few reactions to Tyler James Williams’ viral freestyle below.

When you finally decide to leave your teaching job and pursue your rap career pic.twitter.com/iQuQrhKoMt — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 3, 2022

Are we ready to talk about Tyler James Williams’ freestyle on Sway in the Morning? Because… ? — Sarah Padillo (@_SarahPadillo) October 26, 2022

Tyler James Williams did something for me before but this freestyle?! ? pic.twitter.com/d8ggoRHURv — Miss Honey ? (@AliyahExplains) November 2, 2022

That’s not Tyler James Williams that’s The Truth https://t.co/WjGmRueJzo — syd the alien superstar ? ? (@Itsprincesssyd_) November 3, 2022

Oh why my water just broke… pic.twitter.com/0TkOflpxVV — theo ?? (@theosmanifesto) November 2, 2022

WHY did Tyler James Williams sliiiide so sexy on his FNF freestyle w sway ? ? — ßae ( ?° ?? ?°) (@651bae) October 26, 2022

Tyler James Williams did a FNF freestyle on sway radio show and im GAGGINGGGGGG Lmfaooo — Ari (@FatMermaid_) November 2, 2022

Tyler James Williams snapped on that freestyle — Mrs. Lawrence (@MoeLawrence_) November 3, 2022

I feel like Tyler James Williams the only actor that could release a freestyle and people actually go up for it. — timothee chateu sheree (@shadeinfull) November 3, 2022

Why did I just hear Tyler James Williams freestyle on Sway and it was …. Whew that voice hold on ?? — de Haan ? (@hysterical713) November 1, 2022