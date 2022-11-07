Aaron Carter ‘Made Amends’ with Brother Nick Before His Death

Aaron Carter and his older brother, Nick Carter, were in a good place before the former’s death at age 34.

via Page Six:

“[Aaron] was on the path to making amends with so many people in his life, and he had made amends and made peace with Nick,” a rep for the late pop star told HollywoodLife on Monday.

“Aaron was happy about this because he loved his brother,” the rep continued. “He looked up to Nick in so many ways. They were trying to make everything good again.”

A rep for Nick did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Nick, 42, paid tribute to Aaron in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday — one day after the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer was found dead in his bathtub at his California home.

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” the Backstreet Boys member captioned a slideshow of throwback pics with Aaron.

“I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

Nick went on to call “addiction and mental illness … the real villain” in Aaron’s passing.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss,” Nick wrote. “I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.”

Family can be complicated.