A$AP Rocky Lectures Club-Goers to 'Act Like Gentlemen' After They Fought in Front of Pregnant Rihanna [Video]

A$AP Rocky isn’t about to let just anything slide in front of his lady!

The Harlem emcee has lashed out at a group of club-goers for fighting in front of him and his pregnant girlfriend during a recent outing.

In a video which has circulated online, the “Peso” rapper can be heard getting heated with attendees of a nightclub after some patrons got into a physical altercation near him and his Grammy-winning partner. Taking matters into his own hands, he took the mic to scold them.

“Y’all n***as act like gentlemen right now, you heard?” A$AP said over a microphone. “I got my lady in here.” He continued, “Y’all n***as calm that s**t down, man. Don’t be in the section doing all that s**t. Calm that s**t down, y’all act like gentlemen when y’all in our presence.”

A$AP and Rihanna were reportedly at the venue for a promo party when the fight broke out, but the exact date of the incident is unclear.

A$AP soon received praises for being a gentleman toward his pregnant girlfriend. “Lol I wish my n***a would ‘aht aht’ about me. This is a wonderful feeling,” someone reacted to the video. Another claimed, “That’s the only kind of men Pisces women can date nothing less than!”

“Gentlemen is already plural but we love a protective black king,” a third Instagram user raved. A fourth person agreed as saying, “Oh he stepped all the way correctly!” Another added, “That’s right , Protect your Queen and your unborn!”

A$AP and Rihanna became first-time parents after she gave birth to their son on May 13, 2022. It was only recently revealed that the couple named their baby boy RZA Athelston Mayers after producer and rapper RZA, the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Celebrating his son’s 1st birthday, the 34-year-old hip-hop star shared on Saturday, May 13 family photos showing the pair acting silly in front of the mirror and relaxing on a blanket with their little one. ” ‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA,” he captioned the snaps.

Rihanna is currently pregnant with their second child. He revealed her second pregnancy by showing her baby bump while performing at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show back in February.