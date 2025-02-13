A$AP Rocky Closing Arguments Begin, Rihanna Appears in Court with Toddler Sons

BY: Walker Published 16 minutes ago

Rihanna brought her and A$AP Rocky’s two sons, RZA and Riot, along with her to court for the rapper’s gun assault trial on Thursday.

But just minutes after Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Przelomiec stood at a lectern and started his summation, all eyes turned to the gallery door as Rihanna walked into the courtroom with the couple’s two toddler sons, RZA and Riot. The superstar singer took a seat in the front row with her youngest child on her lap. Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, sat feet away at the defense table, quietly listening as Przelomiec continued his presentation.

“This is not a difficult case. … There’s only one important question in this case, one critical question that you have to answer,” Przelomiec said. “That is: Did Mr. Mayers, the man at the table, did he use a real gun or did he use a fake gun?”

In comments ranging from sarcastic to indignant, Przelomiec scoffed at Mayers’ claim he was carrying a prop gun that night, calling it “absurd” and “insulting to your intelligence.” He argued the gun was real and claimed surveillance clips from two locations prove it. He argued that when the gun was first brandished at a parking garage the night of Nov. 6, 2021, Mayers’ friend A$AP Illz appeared to back away. He said when the gun appeared a second time a block away, Relli, born Terell Ephron, dove behind Illz, born Illijah Ulanger, to use him as a “human shield.”

“Nobody on that video is acting like that’s a fake gun. They’re all reacting to a real gun,” he said. “If he’s holding a prop gun, and Mr. Ephron knows it’s a prop gun, why does he have to run toward Mr. Ephron?…Why does he have to lunge [and] try to duck and dodge, side to side, to try to get a line of sight?”

The closing arguments followed an 11-day trial spread across four weeks in which prosecutors presented lengthy testimony from Ephron along with a woman who watched the incident from a seventh-floor balcony and four investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department. Mayers declined to testify in his own defense. His star witness was A$AP Twelvyy, born Jamel Phillips, a fellow Harlem rapper and A$AP Mob member who also was with him that night. Phillips told jurors both he and Ephron knew the gun was a prop. He said when the prop gun first appeared, Ephron taunted Mayers, “Shoot that fake-ass gun.”

Mayers, 36, is fighting two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. He’s facing up to 24 years in prison if convicted as charged, though he would likely receive much less. The “Sundress” rapper claims the gun was a prop obtained from the “D.M.B.” video he filmed with Rihanna in the Bronx in July 2021. His defense claims Ephron was the aggressor that night, knew the gun was fake and later concocted evidence to shake him down for money.

Prosecutors allege Mayers fired two 9 mm bullets at Ephron during the height of their argument at the corner of Selma Avenue and Vista Del Mar Avenue. During his direct testimony, Ephron said one bullet grazed his left hand, leaving visible wounds under his knuckles.

In his closing Thursday, Przelomiec said even though no one got seriously injured, the case was still serious. He conceded that video from the first confrontation at the entrance of a parking garage didn’t capture the moment Mayers allegedly pointed the gun at Ephron, but he said that didn’t matter. The video showed the alleged gun in Mayers’ hands, and that was enough, he argued.

“The moment the defendant pulled that gun out, armed himself and was capable of injuring Mr. Ephron, that crime was completed at that moment,” he said. “It does not even need to be fired.”

One of the friends with Mayers that night was A$AP Twelvyy, born Jamel Phillips. During his two days testifying as the defense’s star witness, Phillips told jurors that everyone allegedly knew Mayers was carrying a fake gun, claiming he carried it as a deterrent because he was the victim of prior violence and a stalker. Under oath, Phillips testified that Ephron was the initial aggressor when they all met up the night of the incident. He said Mayers tried to walk away, but Ephron pursued them around a corner, taunting Mayers. Phillips further claimed Ephron physically attacked Ulanger once they reached the corner of Selma Ave. and Vista Del Mar Ave., leading Mayers to fire two alleged warning shots to scare him off.

For his part, Ephron testified that Mayers grabbed him first during their initial scuffle outside a and threatened to kill him. He said he only put his hands on Ulanger to avoide getting shot. He described feeling like he was “in a movie” during the incident. He admitted filing a $30 million lawsuit but said it was only fair considering his life has been a “living hell” ever since. He said he’s been labeled a “snitch” and lost his music management company because no artists want to work with him anymore.

Both sides have claimed the blurry surveillance video of the alleged shooting supports their rendition of events. It was recorded with no sound, but prosecutors synchronized it with the sound of two loud pop recorded from a different camera around the corner. Mayers’ lawyers used the same methodology to come up with their own synchronization. In the prosecution’s version, the first pop comes just before Ephron tangles with Ulanger. In the defense version, the first pop comes after Ephron is seen in contact with Ulanger, supporting the defense claim Mayers fired to defend Ulanger. The judge allowed both videos to be admitted, leaving jurors with the task of determining which made more sense.

On Tuesday, Judge Mark S. Arnold told jurors for the first time that they could consider a secondary basis to acquit Mayers if they simply don’t accept that he was carrying a prop gun. The judge said if jurors determine Mayers “reasonably believed” that he or one of friends with him that night were in “imminent danger” of suffering bodily injury — and that a reasonable amount of force was necessary to defend against that danger — they could find Mayers not guilty.

Lead defense lawyer Joseph Tacopina is due to give his closing argument on Thursday. After jurors filed out for the morning break, Mayers walked over and picked up one if the couple’s sons and sat down with Rihanna on the bench.

This is a developing story

via: Rolling Stone

Rihanna exits court with sons RZA and Riot amid closing arguments in A$AP Rocky's felony assault trial. pic.twitter.com/XtIr8Y3xLe — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 13, 2025