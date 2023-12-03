50 Cent Trolls Diddy by Merging Bad Boy Records Founder's Face With R. Kelly

50 Cent still won’t take his foot off of Diddy’s neck.

On Sunday, Fif hopped on social media to roast Diddy, who last week was sued for sexual assault for the third time in the past month. The G-Unit boss merged Diddy and R. Kelly’s faces in a bizarre photo on Twitter, with the post soundtracked by the disgraced R&B singer’s 1998 song “Did You Ever Think”

“Diddy do it?” 50 captioned the post.

In addition, 50 Cent took to Instagram to share more thoughts on Diddy’s legal troubles.

“No, he will be fine,” the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper captioned an Instagram photo of Diddy. “He has so much money, when his corporate partners pull out, he will just reach in his pockets and make it happen. You saw how fast he paid Cassie. He’s a real Billionaire. He has fuck you money, guys. So fuck you!”

50’s comments arrive days after Page Six reported that G-Unit Films and Television is developing a television special on the Bad Boy Records founder. Hinting towards a televised project in the works, Fifty tweeted the Page Six link on Friday, calling himself “the best producer for the job.”

If anyone’s bold enough to troll Diddy, it’s 50 Cent — and also Luenell, apparently.

