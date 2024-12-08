Home > NEWS

50 Cent Tells Cam’ron Why He Thinks Jay-Z Allegedly Tried to Block His Super Bowl Performance

BY: Walker

Published 9 hours ago

50 Cent has a theory as to why JAY-Z and Roc Nation allegedly attempted to block him from the Super Bowl.

Cam’ron has a new interview series entitled Talk With Flee and his first guest was his old foe 50 Cent and, of course, the conversation was entertaining. One of the topics they broached was that of an old friend of theirs in Jay-Z. Both have had hot and cold relationships with the Brooklyn rapper and business mogul and have never been shy about speaking their minds when asked about him.

While 50 was talking about his various business ventures, his appearance at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show alongside his mentors Dr. Dre and Eminem came up and he elaborated on why he feels Jay tried to block him from being involved.

As he was explaining some of the partnerships he has with professional sports teams, he stopped himself after saying, “The NFL has no issues with me,” and brought up the Super Bowl situation again.

“This is why I was saying I knew what ol’ boy was doing with the Super Bowl,” he began in reference to Jigga. “He was doing some wild sh–, Cam, because he was saying to Em and them that the NFL had the issue with me. And I’m like, ‘Well, what’s the issue? Why don’t they have an issue when I’m becoming a partner with the actual teams? But they have an issue with my performance? It makes no sense.’”

Cam then asked him why 50 felt like he didn’t want him to perform and if he felt like Jay was “threatened” due to their longstanding rivalry. “Not even threatened,” the Queens rapper and filmmaker replied. “Our culture’s competitive, but I think when it goes past the music itself to blocking things in business, then I don’t understand that.”

Adding, “Right now, he’s not even competing for a slot. He doesn’t have a new song out that he wants to be top 10 and he’s still competing. It don’t make sense. What are we competing for? What’s the goal?”

You can watch the full convo below.

