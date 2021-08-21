50 Cent Teases Fans & Says He’s Working On ‘Something Big’ + ‘BMF’ Trailer [Photo + Video]

50 Cent is preparing his fans for the release of his “Black Mafia Family” series, which he believes will outperform “Power.” Nearly one month after Starz debuted a 30-second teaser, the Queens native took to Instagram to release the extended trailer for the new show.

via: Hot97

Fif shared that he has a big announcement coming on social media, and he’ll spill the beans later. He said,

“i’m working on something big, i’ll tell you all about it later.”

50 has hit shows like his Power series, ABC’s For Life, The Oath, and he claims Black Mafia Family will be “bigger” than Power. The trailer for BMF is out. Take a look:

BMF is based on the life and real events of two brothers, Big Meech and Southwest T. They came from the troubling streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s. The Black Mafia Family is considered to be one of the most influential crime families who chased the American Dream; however, things happened along the way that disrupted their brotherhood.

Big Meech’s son, Demetrius, also known as “Lil Meech,” will make his acting debut and play his father. Grown-ish actor Da’Vinchi will play the role of BMF’s co-founder/Big Meech’s brother, Terry “Southwest T.”

The rapper Kash Doll also has a recurring role in the show. According to All Hip Hop, she’ll play Monique, and actor Russell Hornsby will star as the family’s patriarch, Charles Flenory. Eminem also has a role, and Snoop Dogg, Lil Zane, Mary J. Blige, and more.

Tasha Smith will direct the series, executive produced by Terri Koop and Anthony Wilson. G Unit Film and Television produced the film in association with Stars and Lion Gate. It premieres Sunday, September 26, 2021, on Starz.

I have seen the first 7 episodes of ‘BMF’ and so far I think it’s better than ‘Power’.