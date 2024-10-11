50 Cent Sues ‘Uncut Gems’ Actor and Real-Life Jeweler for Copying Design of His Custom Necklace [Photos + Video]

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

50 Cent has zero tolerance for a jeweler allegedly using his name and face to sell knockoffs of his famous chain, insisting he’s never bought jewelry from TraxNYC, or allowed it to capitalize on his fame.

Jackson accuses Agadjani of trademark infringement and unfair competition in the Southern District of New York court documents, obtained by TheWrap.

“Defendants, who are in the jewelry business, willfully and knowingly created imitations of an original necklace designed exclusively for Jackson; used Jackson’s name, image and other intellectual property rights to mislead consumers into believing Defendants’ reproductions are affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Jackson; and continue to use Jackson’s name, image and other intellectual property rights for commercial gain,” the lawsuit, which lists Agadjani and his jewelry shop TraxNYC as defendants in the 18-page document.

The suit states Agadjani moved forward with creating the jewelry despite having no relationship with Jackson.

“Jackson did not purchase his necklace from Defendants and Jackson has never authorized Defendants to capitalize on his goodwill and reputation in order to promote their goods and services,” the complaint reads.

It goes on to say that even after Jackson reached out to Agadjani and warned him about the designs, Agadjani “brazenly” replied with: “@50Cent yo don’t you got better things to worry about,” and has continued to use Jackson’s name, likeness and IP rights to “advertise, market and sell their jewelry.”

Per the complaint, Jackson decided to take legal action in order to protect his brand, name and image that he’s “spent decades creating, maintaining and enforcing.”

To support the claim, the document lists several occasions in which Agadjani showed off the necklace design online between August 2024 and October 2024. One of Agadjani’s cited posts was titled “Selling 50 Cent’s Jewelry.” In the video post, Agadjani can be seen holding up an image of Jackson wearing the custom piece while he advertising his reiteration of it.

In its “prayer for relief,” the lawsuit requested that Agadjani and all his associates be barred from using, imitating or copying Jackson’s name, damages that amount to no less than $5,000,000.

Agadjani plays character Yussi in Adam Sandler’s acclaimed A24 drama “Uncut Gems,” which was released 2019.

via: The Wrap

TMZ reported that TraxNYC hopped on IG and copped a plea to 50 Cent … requesting 50 drop the suit in good faith!!!

We might be too far gone for bygones … 50 has responded and says he’s still gonna need that payout first thing on Monday!!!