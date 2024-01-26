50 Cent Sued by Power 106 Host Bryhana Monegain for Throwing Microphone at Her Face

50 Cent dodging a criminal charge for decking a DJ with a microphone doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods.

via: Page Six

Bryhana Monegain alleges in new court documents, obtained by Page Six, that when the “In Da Club” performer realized his microphone wasn’t working properly during his Aug. 30, 2023, concert, he threw it into the crowd and hit her in the face and wrist.

The Power 106 host claims in her lawsuit that she’s suffered “severe and permanent injuries.”

The concertgoer was transported to the hospital from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena where she was treated for a concussion, forehead laceration and pain in her left wrist, the documents state.

Monegain is requesting repayment for past and future wage loss, hospital and medical expenses, general damages, attorneys’ fees and costs of the lawsuit so far.

50’s attorney didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Footage of the violent moment showed 50 taking the mic and launching it into the crowd. Although the video didn’t show where the device landed, Monegain later said it hit her square in the forehead, causing a gruesome injury.

Photos obtained by TMZ showed Monegain wrapped in gauze to cover her stitches on her forehead. The radio host also filed a police report in which the “Power” actor, 48, was named a criminal battery suspect.

A source close to 50 told TMZ at the time that Monegain wasn’t meant to be in the restricted section, although it was unclear how that excused his actions.

50’s attorney later said the “21 Questions” rapper didn’t “intentionally strike” Monegain.

“Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” the lawyer, Scott Leemon, told Page Six.

“Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

He ultimately avoided criminal charges.