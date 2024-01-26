Justin Timberlake Announces World Tour, Performs With Classroom Instruments on ‘Fallon’ [Video]

Justin Timberlake has announced he’s going on a world tour!

via: Rolling Stone

Timberlake stopped by The Tonight Show to promote his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, and took the opportunity to announce that he will be hitting the road later this year. After much prompting from host Jimmy Fallon, Timberlake confirmed, “I’m going on tour.”

Although full details of the tour have yet to be revealed, Fallon announced it will be a global trek dubbed the Forget Tomorrow World Tour and will kick off April 29 in Vancouver, Canada. Fallon listed a few of the tour dates, including Seattle, Fort Worth, TX, and Miami, and confirmed that it will include a stop at Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2. Check out the tour dates below.

After announcing the tour, Fallon asked Timberlake to describe the time he was tackled by Travis Kelce.

Elsewhere on The Tonight Show, Timberlake joined Fallon and the Roots to perform a medley of hits, including “Señorita,” “SexyBack,” and “Selfish,” with classroom instruments. In the clip, Timberlake played the triangle and sang the lyrics along with Fallon.

Earlier this week, Timberlake unveiled a new single, “Selfish,” ahead of his forthcoming 18-song album, Everything I Thought It Was. The album — his first since 2018’s Man of the Woods — will arrive on March 15 via RCA. It is available to preorder now in a variety of formats, including a Timberlake Store exclusive version complete with postcards, a photo strip, a 20-page booklet, and pressed on clear double vinyl. While Timberlake didn’t reveal the album’s track list, he said there are 18 songs on the LP, culled down from over 100 songs he worked on while recording the album.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, Timberlake told Fallon that “making this album is different from any other one.” He added, “Different from making albums before because I would just go in for a block of time, and say this is what we made and this is what it is.”

He noted that he had to go “back and forth” to the studio because of having two kids. “Two weeks writing, coming back for a month, and just what we call writer camps where I would work with different songwriters, work with different producers, people that I’ve worked with before, people that I’ve never worked with before,” he explained.

Timberlake is set to perform as musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend with Dakota Johnson as host.

Classroom Instruments: @jtimberlake, Jimmy & @TheRoots sing a medley of his hits and his new single “Selfish”! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/UgfGZyUICg — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 26, 2024

Justin Timberlake Tour Dates

April 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena May 2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena May 6 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center June 4 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena June 6 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center June 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena June 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena June 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena June 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center June 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center June 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden June 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden July 3 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena July 4 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium July 7 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse July 9 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena