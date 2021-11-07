50 Cent Slams Starz in Wake of Potential Sale, Says He Wants to Buy Network

50 Cent believes he’s responsible for the success of Starz — and wants to buy it.

After Lionsgate was reported to be exploring plans to either sell or create a spin-off of the network, per The Hollywood Reporter, the rapper and exec posted a screengrab of a news story on Instagram and attributed much of the network’s success to himself.

“WTF is this, ?????No Raising Kanan, No BMF, what do you think made their stock jump,” 50 shared with his followers. “I gave them two hits back to back Smh ?these people be crazy, smart as hell but no common sense.”

The mogul then made a pretty promising-sounding pledge, adding in the comments that “I’m gonna look into buying the STARZ network.”

50 continued his comments about the network in a few more posts, the first of which he revealed that BMF would not be airing this week, while not offering too much of an explanation as to why until he explained there was an episode airing mix-up.

“?????I’m out till next week Saturday 12AM , because the shit people are gonna say when they find out BMF is not coming on this week. ???? it’s a good time to catch up,” he wrote.

A later post saw him call the company a “shit show,” and warning that they better “sell it fast.” And by the looks of it, alongside a photo of a lion growling, 50 doesn’t seem too pleased. He later claimed “they called and told me they wanted to hold episode 7 back a week” to make way for “Ghost” on Nov 21.

“Then these shit head people put the fucking episode out for 3 hours then take it down. ???? This is not ok, when I get uncomfortable i make everybody uncomfortable now who getting fired? until you figure that out don’t call my phone respectfully,” he explained

Still, 50 called the episode the best “work I have done directing to date,” later thanking Eminem for taking the time to appear in it.

We can’t believe we’re saying this — but he’s not wrong. 50 buying Starz would be a boss move.

