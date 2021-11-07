50 Cent Slams STARZ After Network Reportedly Aired Then Removed An Episode Of ‘BMF’: ‘Sh*t Show’ [Photos]

50 Cent has the Midas touch when it came to television.

via: Hot97

50 Cent is not pleased with Starz’ most recent move.He shared via Instagram that Starz initially aired an episode of his new hit show BMF, then eventually removed it. This particular episode is the one he produced and was very excited for, “Starz is a sh*t show, they better sell it fast. They put the fucking BMF show on, then took it down. what network does shit like that? They just ruined the anticipation of The episode i directed, I WORKED HARD ON THIS. I can’t work with these people anymore,” he added.

Prior to Starz allegedly removing the episode, 50 expressed via Instagram, “I’m out till next week Saturday 12AM , because the shit people are gonna say when they find out BMF is not coming on this week. It’s a good time to catch up.”

Episode 7 of BMF featuring a cameo from Eminem is expected to drop on Nov. 14th