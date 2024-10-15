Home > NEWS

50 Cent Scores First Las Vegas Residency Reportedly Worth Millions

BY: Walker

Published 4 hours ago

50 Cent is officially heading to Sin City for his first-ever residency, and he’s cashing in big time for the gig.

According to new reports, the Hip-Hop icon is joining the prestigious list of talented performers who have taken residency in Sin City. He is scheduled to leave his mark in December 2025 as his shows promise to be an unforgettable experience.

The project’s announcement comes nine months after 50 Cent was hit with a battery lawsuit for allegedly hitting a concertgoer in the face with a microphone. He was caught on video chucking the object angrily following sound issues at the show.

The rapper-turned-TV-producer scored a significant deal with a reported $15 million payday for a series of 6 shows at PH Live inside Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The concerts are set to start in December 2025, with many surprises for fans.

50 Cent’s Las Vegas residency will feature an exclusive New Year’s Eve celebration presented by his Sire Spirits brand. The upcoming project, dubbed “50 Cent: In Da Club,” promises to be different from the rapper’s previous shows.

Fans can look forward to new experiences while enjoying some of the entertainer’s biggest hits like “In Da Club” and “21 Questions,” per TMZ. Despite being his first-ever Las Vegas residency, 50 Cent plans to make it a historic set of performances.

via: The Blast

