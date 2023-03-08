50 Cent Says He Needs His Money by Monday After Court Finds Employee Embezzled Funds

50 Cent is in the clear to start collecting after emerging victorious in a seven-figure lawsuit filed against his former Sires Spirits employee Mitchell Green.

via: Complex

The mogul took to his Instagram to share thoughts on his latest court battle involving a former Sire Spirits employee. He posted a screenshot of a HipHopDX headline reading, “50 Cent Ready To Seize Ex-Employee’s Property Over $6M Lawsuit.”

“Look I’m a need that by Monday!” 50 wrote in a caption.

Per court records obtained by the New York Times, Mitchell Green is guilty of embezzling over $2 million at Le Chemin du Roi champagne as the company’s brand management director.

In 2019, the company was created by 50 Cent’s brand Sire Spirits. Green allegedly up-charged wholesalers, stating they must pay agency fees, and pocketed the money he gained. The court ordered Green to pay the company over $6 million, including pre-judgment interest, attorney’s fees, arbitrator compensation, and more.

Green petitioned to appeal the lawsuit, which landed him in a deeper hole. The court denied his request and added nearly $90,000 to his outstanding debt for attorney fees.

The filings reads that if Green refuses to pay, the Power producer can seize his personal property and other assets until it’s paid off. In addition, 50 Cent is also suing Michael Caruso and his wife for their involvement with the champagne scheme. The two ordered to help pay off the balance with Green.

This isn’t the first case people have owed the “Many Men” rapper money after court proceedings. In 2018, Teairra Mari sued the MC for revenge porn, and ultimately ended up losing the case, owing him up to $40K in legal fees. Over the years, 50 Cent taunted the singer using memes and Instagram posts, including with his infamous “I want money by Monday” line.