50 Cent Reportedly Seeking Sole Custody of Son After Ex Daphne Joy Was Accused of Being Diddy's Sex Worker | lovebscott.com

It’s being reported that 50 Cent is seeking sole custody of his son with ex Daphne Joy following her alleged involvement in a sex trafficking lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

via: Complex

Fif welcomed his second son, Sire Jackson, with Joy in 2012, and they split shortly after. Us Weekly reports that Fif isn’t happy about her being named in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy, in which the Bad Boy Records founder was accused of sex trafficking and years of abuse.

“Given the latest developments and news of Daphne Joy’s involvement in the Diddy lawsuit, 50 is going for sole custody of his son,” a source told the magazine. 50 Cent, in an apparent response to the news circulating online, tweeted, “I didn’t know you was a sex worker, ?you little sex worker. LOL ?Yo this shit is a movie.”

Joy was directly named alongside Yung Miami, with whom Diddy was romantically linked, in the lawsuit as someone who had allegedly received financial compensation for sex work with the media mogul.

“According to Plaintiff Jones, Defendant Sean Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend,” reads the lawsuit. “According to Plaintiff Jones, the women who received these payments are Caresha Romeka Brownlee, a.k.a. ‘Yung Miami,’ Jade Ramey, a.k.a. ‘Jade,’ and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, a.k.a., ‘Daphne Joy’ who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers. Based on information and belief, they received payment via wire transfer from Robin Greenhill.”

50 Cent and Joy’s son, Sire Jackson, is now 12. He also shares 27-year-old Marquise with ex-girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins.

On social media, 50 Cent has indicated that he is planning to do a docuseries about the downfall of Diddy, who was accused of rape and years of abuse in a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie in November last year. Diddy settled the suit the next day, but has since been hit with more lawsuits by other alleged victims.