50 Cent Reacts To Having The Top Three TV Shows Among Black Households [Photo + Video]

50 Cent has been an absolute gem for the Starz network, producing some of their top-rated shows of all-time in recent years. As he continues to dominate as a television series producer, the 46-year-old is celebrating a new milestone after learning that three of his shows are at the very top of a list ranking the highest-rated shows across Black households in the United States.

via: Hot97

The legendary rapper shared a post from the Starz network showing off the top shows from 2021 to date.

The list includes shows such as BET’s ‘Sistas’ and HBO’s ‘Insecure.’ All three of 50’s hit shows including ‘Power Book II: Ghost S2,’ ‘Raising Kanan S1’ and ‘BMF S1.’

50 reacted to the good news “They can’t fuck with me I’m #1 #2 and #3 BOOM GreenLightGang.”

See the post below.

His television dominance is set to be amplified in coming years with the announcement of more series that 50 Cent has taken on, including Queen Nzinga, a show about an African warrior, and shows about Snoop Dogg’s murder case, 50’s feud with The Game, and more.