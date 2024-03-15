50 Cent Reacts To Michael Rainey Jr. Saying He Was Blindsided By ‘Power II’ Cancellation | lovebscott.com

On Thursday, Starz announced that the fourth season of Power Book II: Ghost would be its last, with the first half of the final season set to premiere in June while the second half launches in September. Ghost, of course, is one of several Power spinoffs, including the newly announced Origins prequel.

Apparently, the cast found out at the same time as the public, as the show’s star, Michael Rainey Jr. who plays Tariq, took to Instagram to share his surprised reaction to the news. Shortly after, 50 Cent responded back.

The 23-year-old actor wrote on his Instagram story, “Don’t ask me nothing idk what’s going on in them offices lmao they Trippin. Final season otw tho I guess.” He also followed up by reposting TV writer L. Darian’s tweet about how he “ain’t hear from STARZ or Lionsgate once about the show.”

However, 50 Cent wasn’t letting the reactions slide without a response of his own. The legendary rapper turned TV show producer insinuated that he tried to tell his star the news, but wasn’t able to reach him. 50 posted a screenshot of a TMZ headline with the caption, “Yeah because @michaelraineyjr don’t answer his phone [shrug emoji].”

Michael Rainey Jr (Tariq) responds to Power: Ghost having it’s last season this year. pic.twitter.com/tZ5SSw7mZ0 — Networking The Streets (@ntsmonopoly) March 14, 2024

I know the way Tariq was living was wack, but you don’t get the nigga back like THAT ?? #PowerGhost #cancelled pic.twitter.com/kVwdlMZbMY — The Head Naysayer In Charge (@Airtight_Magic) March 14, 2024

ain’t hear from STARZ or Lionsgate once about the show trajectory. literally sat in their faces last month with a pitch and all I kept hearing is how much they adored the work done on Ghost. adored it so much that they didn’t bother to tell anybody on staff we got canned ? — ?? (@LDarian) March 14, 2024

Season four of the hit drama series will be split into two parts: the first installment premieres on June 7 and the second installment debuts on Sept. 6. The season four premiere coincides with the 10th anniversary of Power‘s debut on STARZ.

“This explosive season of Ghost is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise – fans will not be disappointed,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for STARZ, in a statement. “While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the Power universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon.”

