GLAAD Media Award Winners Include ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Yellowjackets’, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & Reneé Rapp | lovebscott.com

‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Bottoms’ and Reneé Rapp took home top prizes at the GLAAD Media Awards.

via: Deadline

The Los Angeles ceremony for the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards, hosted by Wayne Brady, revealed 16 of the year’s 33 category winners spanning film, TV, music, theater, podcasts, video games, comic books and journalism. The winners list includes Ted Lasso, Yellowjackets, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Reneé Rapp.

The night also featured special performances from Chlöe and Kate Hudson.

Each year, the winning stories and artists are honored at GLAAD’s dual ceremonies: The first was tonight at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills; the second is May 11 at the Hilton Midtown in New York City. That ceremony will honor TV, print, and online journalism, Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV, Outstanding Reality Series, Outstanding Broadway Production and more.

In addition tonight, Oprah Winfrey received the Vanguard Award, introduced by longtime friends Chilli Pepper and Paolo Presta. Niecy Nash-Betts received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, presented by Sharon Stone.

The 16 category winners announced tonight are listed below.

Outstanding Drama Series

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release

Bottoms (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release

Monica (IFC Films)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Outstanding Music Artist

Renee Rapp, Snow Angel (Interscope)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

David Archuleta (Archie Music)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

“Blue River Wedding” Ada Twist: Scientist (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Animated

Hailey’s On It! (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

Out

Outstanding Video Game

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Outstanding Comic Book

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Alyssa Wong (Marvel Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

Four-Color Heroes, by Richard Fairgray (Fanbase Press)

Outstanding Scripted Television Series – Spanish Language

Las Noches de Tefía (Atresplayer)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Spanish Language

“Adolescentes trans relatan su experiencia” Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)

GLAAD previously announced Special Recognition awards for The Dads (Netflix), Love in Gravity, Relighting Candles (Hulu), Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce (AMC Theatres), The Tennessee Holler, Yes I Am: The Ric Weiland Story, Drag Latina (Revry / LATV), Enamorándonos (UniMás), El sabor de la navidad (ViX), Wendy, perdida pero famosa (ViX)

GLAAD also previously announced that +Life Media received the Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media.

The 35th GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world.