50 Cent Reacts to Alleged Penis Enhancement Case Getting Trial Date [Photo]

50 Cent will battle a MedSpa owner in court unless the two can reach a settlement in the coming months.

via: Complex

In a post on Instagram, Fif joked about the subject matter of the lawsuit and suggested that rumors he “enhanced” his genitals were ridiculous. “Yeah my dick is a BIG DEAL,” he wrote. “Set for trial in July no enhancement necessary, these fools put them selves out of business. SMH.”

Per court documents according to All Hip Hop, a Florida judge has scheduled the trial for July 3, 2023. 50 Cent filed the right-of-publicity lawsuit against plastic surgeon Angela Kogan and her company, Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa, earlier this year after she allegedly used a photo of the hip-hop mogul to promote the company’s products and services. When he sued Kogan, Fif alleged that he suffered public embarrassment from the usage of the photo, which was taken during a 2020 trip to Miami. He said he agreed to take the photo because he thought she was a fan.

“The appearance of counsel and each party or representatives of each party with full authority to enter into a full and complete compromise and settlement is mandatory,” said Judge Robert Scola in the documents. “If insurance is involved, an adjuster with authority up to the policy limits or the most recent demand, whichever is lower, must attend. All proceedings of the mediation will be confidential and privileged. … If mediation is not conducted, the case may be stricken from the trial calendar, and other sanctions may be imposed.”

Despite the implication of the photo, 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend Vivica A. Fox called Kogan a liar for suggesting Fif had a penis enhancement. “Angela, you lying,” said Fox with a smile. “That’s all I’m going to say. if that’s one thing I know that’s true, he didn’t have to get no enhancement. He’s good!”