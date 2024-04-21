50 Cent Jokingly Responds to Being Called ‘the Male Tyler Perry’: ‘Tyler Will F*ck Y’all Up’ | lovebscott.com

Fans were jokingly crowning 50 Cent the new Tyler Perry after Fif opened his new film studio in Louisiana.

On Wednesday, the 48-year-old rapper turned media mogul shared the exterior renderings of his upcoming G-Unit Studios. The production studio, which will be headquartered in downtown Shreveport, Louisiana, is said to house future film and television projects Fif will be working on through his G-Unit Film & TV company.

The announcement of 50’s 956,000 square feet studio understandably drew comparisons to Perry’s 330-acre studio property in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Dude lowkey becoming the Male Tyler Perry it’s crazy to see,” wrote a user on X.

Fifty shared the tweet to his Instagram account and added a highlight under the world “male,” along with the caption, “LOL Yall better stop playing, Tyler will fuck yall up he ain’t no sucker. Don’t get it fucked up now !”

Although Perry is widely known for his iconic Madea character, calling 50 the “male Tyler Perry” can be interpreted a few different ways. Did the user make a slip or was this intentionally-placed shade towards the filmmaker?

