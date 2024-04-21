Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Montana Sentenced to 2 Years Probation After Assaulting Law Enforcement Officer | lovebscott.com

Police warned her to ‘back up’ multiple times before she slapped a cop on the side of his head.

Montana Fishburne, the eldest daughter of famous actor Laurence Fishburne, has been sentenced to 24 months of probation following a 2022 arrest for battering a law enforcement officer in Florida.

According to police reports, Montana called 911 about an ex-boyfriend who allegedly stalked and threatened her. Once police arrived on the scene, there was reportedly no one home.

Montana allegedly yelled at the officers, telling them “that no one helped her” as she arrived from the sidewalk.

Us Magazine, who obtained the police report, said police warned her to “back up” multiple times before she slapped a cop on the side of his head.

Montana pleaded to no contest in April, leading to a 24-month probation period with the requirement to also complete a 13-week anger management program.

Her attorney, Michael Grieco, stated that there is no admission of guilt, and the case will be sealed, allowing Montana to move forward.

Montana has previously been arrested twice. In 2017, she was charged with three misdemeanors for a DUI but released the next day after posting a $2,500 bond.

According to Florida court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, a judge tossed the warrant to arrest her after she allegedly violated probation in her DUI case.

Three years later, in 2020, Montana was also arrested for driving under the influence in Florida. She was once again released on bond.

Montana previously told the outlet that she wasn’t interested in following in her famous father’s footsteps in 2010.

“I wasn’t really into mainstream acting,” Montana explained. “People would ask me, ‘Do you want to get into acting? Do you want to be an actress?’ and I would say, straight up, ‘No.’ I knew I wanted to do adult [films].”

“I had a little passion inside me to do p—,” she said. “I didn’t really want to tell too many people about it because I was afraid of their reactions when I was younger. I started thinking about it when I was 16.”

The 32-year-old revealed she didn’t get her parents’ approval before becoming an adult film actress, saying, “I hear through relatives that [my dad is] upset, but I haven’t talked to him directly for him to tell me his feelings.”

via: RadarOnline