50 Cent on Jada Pinkett Smith Discussing Sex Life With Will Smith: ‘Why She Keep Doing Sh*t Like This’

50 Cent is, once again, caught up in someone else’s business. Will & Jada’s.

via Complex:

Fif took to Instagram on Thursday where he shared a screenshot of a headline about Jada discussing the intricacies of sustaining a healthy sex life with Will. “Why she keep doing shit like this? it makes the relationship appear weak. first a entanglement now this, come on! WTF,” 50 wrote.

Jada breached the topic of sex in marriage with Gwyneth Paltrow on Red Table Talk—a conversation that led to another round of memes and comments from the internet.

“It’s hard,” Jada said during her conversation with Paltrow. “I mean, the thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me, because I think you expect your partner to know [your needs], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

On the day the episode aired, Oct. 27, Jada took to Twitter to assure everyone that she has a great sex life with Will, whom she has been married for over 20 years. “Only because I got time today. Stop making up headlines,” she wrote. “Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you.”

50 Cent is clearly bored.