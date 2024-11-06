Home > NEWS

50 Cent Insists His Frequent Instagram Trolling Isn’t Personal: ‘It’s Me Just Having Fun’ [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

50 Cent has revealed that when he trolls artists on social media, he’s just having fun.

If you follow Fif on Instagram, you know how he gets. He’ll post jokes and memes that poke fun at popular artists and their issues.

Speaking to the Hot 97 crew, Fif explained that it’s all in having a good time. Ebro asked, “How much of what we see when you trolling people on Instagram is real dislike, and how much of it is just having fun because you like trolling?” 50 responded, “I’m preconditioned from behaviors that you guys have exercised in front of me. I’ve watched you. I’m doing by version of Ebro on my Instagram. That’s it, it just not politics, it’s a little more cultural. But look, none of that is really personal. It’s me just having fun.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the conversation, Fif also explained his trick to creating hit records — and it involves using the music over other artists. “I would be able to look at someone else’s record and be able to make my version of the record when the right production came around,” he explained. “And it would be a hit again.”

Watch the full interview below.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Lisa Blunt Rochester to Become the First Woman and First Black Person to Represent Delaware in U.S. Senate

By: Walker
NEWS

Angela Alsobrooks Wins Senate Race in Maryland Making History

By: Walker
NEWS

Russell Simmons’ Rape Accuser Blasts Claim He’s ‘Retired’ in Indonesia

By: Walker
NEWS

Amanda Bynes Shares Update on Weight Loss Goal After Gaining 20 Lbs. Due to Depression

By: Walker
NEWS

Cardi B Says The Dating Pool Has ‘P**s In It,’ As She Thinks About Finding Love Amid Her Divorce From Offset

By: Walker
NEWS

Judge Says No Proof Dr. Dre Threatening Therapist, Restraining Order Removed

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Liam Payne’s Friend and 2 Hotel Employees Being Investigated Over Singer’s Death

By: Walker
NEWS

Donald Trump Elected 47th President of the United States

By: Walker
NEWS

When Polls Open and Close on Election Day 2024

By: Walker
NEWS

Beyoncé Channels Pamela Anderson and Encourages People to Vote in ‘Bodyguard’ Music Video

By: Walker