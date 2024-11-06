50 Cent Insists His Frequent Instagram Trolling Isn’t Personal: ‘It’s Me Just Having Fun’ [Video]

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

50 Cent has revealed that when he trolls artists on social media, he’s just having fun.

If you follow Fif on Instagram, you know how he gets. He’ll post jokes and memes that poke fun at popular artists and their issues.

Speaking to the Hot 97 crew, Fif explained that it’s all in having a good time. Ebro asked, “How much of what we see when you trolling people on Instagram is real dislike, and how much of it is just having fun because you like trolling?” 50 responded, “I’m preconditioned from behaviors that you guys have exercised in front of me. I’ve watched you. I’m doing by version of Ebro on my Instagram. That’s it, it just not politics, it’s a little more cultural. But look, none of that is really personal. It’s me just having fun.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Fif also explained his trick to creating hit records — and it involves using the music over other artists. “I would be able to look at someone else’s record and be able to make my version of the record when the right production came around,” he explained. “And it would be a hit again.”

Watch the full interview below.