50 Cent and French Montana Squash Beef [Video]

During an appearance on Drink Champs Thursday, French Montana spoke about past beef with 50 Cent.

via: Rap-Up

After going back and forth over the years, the rap rivals have seemingly settled their issues.

During his appearance on Revolt’s “Drink Champs,” French was asked about their feud and confirmed that he’s moved on, namely because he’s a fan of 50’s Starz series “Black Mafia Family.”

“I have no problem with 50 no more after he dropped his ‘BMF’ joint. That’s my favorite shit,” French told N.O.R.E. “Everything is all about the ‘BMF.’ That’s his best work.”

His comments were enough to appease 50, who reposted the clip and dismissed their feud.

“That was the right answer French, well handled,” he wrote in his caption. “What beef, I don’t remember.”

Back in 2019, 50 accused French of buying a used Bugatti and faking his streams for his single “Writing on the Wall” featuring Post Malone, Cardi B, and Rvssian. French fired back, calling 50 a “sensitive dinosaur” and posting a Photoshopped image of 50 kissing Eminem.

Starz’s BMF has been a hit for the network, averaging 6.5 million viewers per episode. After renewing the series for a second season back in October, the network announced this week that it has greenlit a BMF documentary series, with 50 Cent once again attached as executive producer.