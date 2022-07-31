50 Cent on Former G-Unit Artists Whose Careers Never Took Off: ‘I Can’t Make People Buy Records’ [Video]

When it comes to other artists’ success, rapper 50 Cent says his influence can not guarantee anyone else longevity in the music industry.

via: Complex

During a recent appearance on Houston’s 97.9 The Box, 50 Cent opened up about his role as head of G-Unit Records, which has steered the careers of prominent rappers such as Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, and Tony Yayo.

When asked if he’s been criticized by certain artists for their career failures, Fif shouldered the blame.

“Yeah, I get that all the time,” he explained at the 19:40 mark of the interview. “What’s ill is, when you’re in the seat, the driver’s seat, a lot of times, no, every time something goes wrong it’s your fault. If you ask artists why their career didn’t go the way they want, it’s the [fault of the] record label. See what I’m saying?

50 continued, “I happened to become the record label; so all of those artists that were around and didn’t do exactly what they thought they were supposed to do, it’s my fault that it didn’t. They give it to me individually now, like it’s not the company, it’s him.”

The hip-hop mogul went on to cite O.T. Genasis’s career arc, particularly how the Atlanta rapper blew up after leaving G-Unit.

“I had him for a record,” 50 said. “After that record didn’t work he went and made a hit record … That’s why me and him have the best relationship ever. Because he was let go to go do that. And he went and made that hit and he made his money.”

50 concluded: “The other people are upset because they felt like they coulda did it, ‘if you had did it for me. So it’s your fault you didn’t do it for me.’ I can’t make people buy records.”