Nichelle Nichols, Groundbreaking 'Star Trek' Actor, Dead at 89 [Photo]

Nichelle Nichols, who originated the role of Uhura on the original Star Trek series, has died.

via: NBC News

Nichols’ death was confirmed on Sunday by her son, Kyle Johnson, on her website. Johnson said his mother died of natural causes.

“Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration,” Johnson said in a statement posted to the website.

It is with great sorrow that we report the passing on the legendary icon Nichelle Nichols. No words. #roddenberry #RIPNichelle #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/wQkB0OZ9t5 — ??? ? ?? ???? ???? (@roddenberry) July 31, 2022

Johnson said his mother’s life was “well-lived and as such a model for” everyone. He asked for privacy for the family.

Nichols and her “Star Trek” character Uhura broke barriers as one of the first Black female leads on television.

Rod Roddenberry, executive producer of the current iterations of “Star Trek” and son of the show’s creator Gene Roddenberry mourned Nichols’ passing on Sunday.

“It is with great sorrow that we report the passing on the legendary icon Nichelle Nichols,” he tweeted. “No words.”

Zoe Saldana took over the role of Uhura in the big-screen Trek reboot, starting with 2009’s Star Trek. This spring, Celia Rose Gooding debuted as Uhura on the Paramount+ spinoff Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, set several years before the original Trek series.

