50 Cent Confirms He’s No Longer on Good Terms With Omari Hardwick: ‘I Think He Overvalues Himself’ [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 31 mins ago

50 Cent had made it clear that he is not on good terms with Omari Hardwick, who was the lead actor of the rapper’s STARZ series, Power.

“The Breakfast Club” quizzed 50 about the current standing of his relationship after Omari insinuated over the summer the Diamond-selling rapper was the reason his Starz paychecks weren’t anything to brag over!!!

50 feels Omari overvalues himself all because he hasn’t seen, heard, or smelled any buzz from his projects after his “Ghost” character transitioned from his series in 2020.

He quizzed ‘TBC’ back about any movement they’ve seen from Omari … and was validated by their radio silence!!!

50 dared anyone to question Mary J. Blige’s deal during her costarring run on “Power Book II: Ghost” as Monet Tejada — and revealed Taraji P. Henson is on board for the film adaptation of his new action novel, “The Accomplice”!!!

via: TMZ

