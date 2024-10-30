50 Cent Confirms He’s No Longer on Good Terms With Omari Hardwick: ‘I Think He Overvalues Himself’ [Video]

BY: Walker Published 31 mins ago

50 Cent had made it clear that he is not on good terms with Omari Hardwick, who was the lead actor of the rapper’s STARZ series, Power.

“The Breakfast Club” quizzed 50 about the current standing of his relationship after Omari insinuated over the summer the Diamond-selling rapper was the reason his Starz paychecks weren’t anything to brag over!!!

50 Cent says he feels like Omari Hardwick “overvalues” himself and doesn’t like that he leads people to believe that 50 is responsible for him not getting more money for Power (via:@breakfastclubam) https://t.co/WXRwFQL5EW pic.twitter.com/WXaPNv7XN6 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 29, 2024

50 feels Omari overvalues himself all because he hasn’t seen, heard, or smelled any buzz from his projects after his “Ghost” character transitioned from his series in 2020.

He quizzed ‘TBC’ back about any movement they’ve seen from Omari … and was validated by their radio silence!!!

50 dared anyone to question Mary J. Blige’s deal during her costarring run on “Power Book II: Ghost” as Monet Tejada — and revealed Taraji P. Henson is on board for the film adaptation of his new action novel, “The Accomplice”!!!

via: TMZ