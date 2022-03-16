50 Cent Claims He Spoke With Tyler Perry About MoNique's Cancellation [Photo + Video]

If there’s one thing 50 Cent is going to do, it’s standing up for his friends.

via: AceShowbiz

Things are seemingly going well between 50 Cent and Tyler Perry. Just one day after he urged the media mogul to apologize to Mo’Nique, the “Power” alum said he has spoken to the “A Madea Homecoming” actor about the comedienne’s cancellation.

On Tuesday, March 15, Fiddy shared on Instagram a photo of Tyler. Alongside the snap, he wrote, “I talk to Tyler today he told me he never told anyone not to hire @therealmoworldwide and he is happy i decided to work with her.”

“He said he couldn’t speak for Oprah but he is sure she is fine with monique and has even brought her up for things monique has no idea about,” the emcee added. “I’m so happy for Mo right now ! She Back.”

Just one day prior, Fiddy called out Tyler and Oprah Winfrey for “damaging” Mo’Nique’s career. “I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow [their] influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has went on for way to long,” he said.

“So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m gonna put her back on,” the 46-year-old rapper/actor, born Curtis James Jackson III, further stressed. He then added, “I don’t miss!”

The “In Da Club” spitter previously showed his love to the Oscar winner back in February. “I went to see @therealmoworldwide stand-up show [during] Super Bowl weekend. Oh s**t! Was so good, she had my a** in a trance,” he gushed in an Instagram post. “You gotta go check her out the s**t was [fire].”

Fiddy later posted a picture of Mo’Nique, asking the film industry to cast her back. “All in Favor of @therealmoworldwide being back on Top, Say make it happen 50 ! STOP F**KING AROUND,” he stressed in the caption.

Mo’Nique has been feuding with Oprah and Terry for years. She claimed that the two did not stand up for her when she was wrongly accused of “being difficult” for not promoting their 2009 film “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire” internationally.

Let’s get to work!