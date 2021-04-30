50 Cent Calls Irv Gotti an ‘Idiot’ for Claiming DMX Died After Using Fentanyl-Laced Crack [Video]

50 Cent is coming for Irv Gotti for comments Irv made about the cause of DMX’s death.

via: Complex

On Thursday, 50 took to his favorite social media platform, Instagram, where he posted a clip of Irv Gotti giving his take on how DMX died.

“This guy is a idiot,” 50 wrote. “did he just say DMX died from smoking crack and fentanyl! why would he say that?”

DMX’s official cause of death has not been revealed to the public. But during an appearance on Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI’s morning show last week, Gotti decided to casually claim the Dark Man X died from smoking fentanyl-laced crack cocaine.

“They said it was a bad dose of crack, and they said some drug fentanyl was mixed in with the crack and that’s what made him overdose,” the 50-year-old told the show’s hosts. “Then when he got to the hospital, he got diagnosed with COVID and he couldn’t breathe—you know that COVID messes with your respiratory system—so that’s why he had to get hooked up to the ventilator.”

When DMX was initially hospitalized earlier this month, it was reported that an alleged overdose led to his condition. And although X’s lifelong struggle with substance abuse was well-documented, no one close to the rapper officially confirmed his cause of death. So for 50 Cent, Gotti’s distasteful comments about X’s passing are just another reason not to like the Murder Inc. honcho.

The confirmed cause of DMX’s death has not been revealed yet. Autopsy records and results are prohibited from disclosure by HIPAA.